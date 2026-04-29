Allahabad High Court refuses spousal maintenance claim, approves child maintenance
India
The Allahabad High Court has turned down a woman's request for spousal maintenance, saying she's financially independent and able to support herself.
While her plea under Section 24 of the Hindu Marriage Act was denied, the court did approve maintenance for her children under Section 26.
Judges note gynecologist earns over ₹31L/year
The judges pointed out that she's a qualified gynecologist with an M.D. and earns over ₹31 lakh a year.
The court felt it wouldn't be fair for someone who's self-sufficient to expect financial support from their spouse, but made sure her children's needs were still taken care of.