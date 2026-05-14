Allahabad High Court rejects husband's revision petition to avoid maintenance
India
The Allahabad High Court has rejected a man's revision petition to avoid paying monthly support to his wife and young daughter.
He claimed he earned just ₹250 a day while his wife made ₹50,000, but the court pointed out evidence of his family's electronics business and questioned why he had failed to deposit the amount directed to initiate mediation.
Garima Prashad cites cruelty, upholds maintenance
Justice Garima Prashad said the husband's offer to reconcile seemed more about dodging financial responsibility than real concern for his family.
The court found the maintenance amount reasonable given today's living costs and backed the wife's right to support, especially since she reported cruelty, dowry demands, and being forced out of her home.