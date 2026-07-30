Allahabad High Court slams Bhadohi police over consensual marriage probe

The judges said the police have no business poking into consensual marriages, especially when both people are of legal age, 28 and 27, and married by choice.

Officials who ignored this were jointly fined ₹1,000, and the woman's father was ordered to pay ₹5,000 to his daughter for misusing the law.

The court stressed that interfering with lawful marriages is a violation of personal liberty, and it's just not okay.