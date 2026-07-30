Allahabad High Court slams Bhadohi police over consensual marriage probe
India
The Allahabad High Court just called the Bhadohi police "nosy parkers" for investigating a marriage, just because the woman's family didn't approve.
The court tossed out the FIR her father filed, which accused her husband of abduction, and made it clear that authorities shouldn't interfere when two adults choose to marry.
Court fines officials ₹1,000 father ₹5,000
The judges said the police have no business poking into consensual marriages, especially when both people are of legal age, 28 and 27, and married by choice.
Officials who ignored this were jointly fined ₹1,000, and the woman's father was ordered to pay ₹5,000 to his daughter for misusing the law.
The court stressed that interfering with lawful marriages is a violation of personal liberty, and it's just not okay.