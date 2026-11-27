Allahabad High Court suggests lowering juvenile age to 16
The Allahabad High Court has suggested that lawmakers think about lowering the legal age for juveniles from 18 to 16.
This came up while deciding on bail for someone accused in a serious crime, with the court pointing out that today's teens are generally more mature than before.
The idea follows a similar call by the Kerala High Court, which said it might be time to update laws based on how much responsibility 16-year-olds can handle.
Justice Abdul Shahid denies bail application
Justice Abdul Shahid, who handled the case, noted that present trends show sufficient maturity by children when they reach the age of 16.
In this specific case, the accused was 17 and a half when the crime happened but had since crossed the age of 21.
Even though his defense mentioned he had no prior record, bail was denied since there weren't any new reasons to let him out.
The court hopes lawmakers will rethink current rules as society changes.