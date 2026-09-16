Allahabad High Court upholds arrests of 119 in US scam
The Allahabad High Court has upheld the arrest of 119 people linked to a fake cyber call center raided in Lucknow this year.
These individuals were accused of scamming US citizens by pretending to be officials from US agencies.
Although 14 of them tried to challenge their arrest, the court dismissed their petition.
Ruling leaves bail and trial unaffected
The judges did note that police had contacted the persons nominated by the accused over the phone and the failure to make a corresponding entry in the relevant records, but said it was not enough to overturn things.
Police had explained the reasons for the arrests through the recovery memo and seized a large amount of evidence, including more than 100 laptops and phones.
Importantly, this ruling does not affect anyone's chance at bail or how their trial will play out: they can still defend themselves in court as usual.