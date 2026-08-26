'Frequently threatens his..': SC judge seeks Rajasthan HC CJ's removal

In his letters, Justice Mehta alleged that he has received several complaints about the judicial functioning of Justice Sharma, which, "prima facie, raise doubts on his integrity."

Justice Mehta wrote that during his visits to Rajasthan, several Judges of the Rajasthan High Court met him and expressed their anguish at the behavior of Justice Sharma, "who frequently threatens his colleague judges of retributive action including transfer, claiming his closeness with Hon'ble the Chief Justice of India."