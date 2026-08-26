'Frequently threatens his..': SC judge seeks Rajasthan HC CJ's removal
What's the story
Supreme Court judge Justice Sandeep Mehta has written a series of letters to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, seeking the removal of Acting Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court, Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma. In his letters dated August 2, August 10, and August 17, 2026, Justice Mehta alleged that Sharma's conduct was unbecoming of a leader in the institution. He warned that failure to act on these allegations could be "wholly against the interest of the Institution."
Misconduct claims
Allegations of misuse of powers
In his letters, Justice Mehta alleged that he has received several complaints about the judicial functioning of Justice Sharma, which, "prima facie, raise doubts on his integrity."
Justice Mehta wrote that during his visits to Rajasthan, several Judges of the Rajasthan High Court met him and expressed their anguish at the behavior of Justice Sharma, "who frequently threatens his colleague judges of retributive action including transfer, claiming his closeness with Hon'ble the Chief Justice of India."
Appointment controversy
Other allegations against Sharma
Justice Mehta also alleged that Sharma showed favoritism toward certain parties in judicial matters.
He cited a case where appeals concerning "priceless lands" were posted before Sharma's own bench at Jaipur, despite jurisdictional issues.
Separately, a complaint dated July 25, 2026, alleges that Justice Sharma used his position to secure permanent Lok Adalat appointments in Jaipur and Ajmer for persons close to him, including a childhood friend and spouses of two district judges.
Additional concerns
Victimization of judicial officers, says Mehta
Justice Mehta also alleged that Sharma was "victimizing" judicial officers out of personal vendetta.
He cited a message from a Rajasthan High Court judge about alleged "vindictive actions" by Sharma against his wife, a senior district judiciary officer.
Justice Sharma also held up the inauguration of a new Jodhpur court building on his "whims and caprices," causing what Justice Mehta calls an "unpardonable" loss to the institution.
Post
Justice Sharma was appointed as Rajasthan HC judge in 2016
Justice Sharma was appointed as a Rajasthan HC judge in November 2016.
In March 2023, the Collegium headed by then Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud denied his request for repatriation on health concerns and instead referred him to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
In May 2025, a new Collegium resolution proposed his return to Rajasthan. He thereafter became acting Chief Justice, a position he had held "for more than the last 10 months," according to Justice Mehta's letter.