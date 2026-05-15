Alleged gang rape on Bihar-registered Delhi bus violated safety rules
India
A 30-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped on a Bihar-registered bus in Delhi on May 12, 2026.
Police say the bus had tinted windows, heavy curtains, and no GPS tracker, breaking Supreme Court and transport ministry safety rules meant to protect passengers.
Delhi bus no alerts, suspects identified
The woman boarded the bus about 700 meters from a police booth, and the vehicle passed several more police posts and CCTV cameras during its eight-kilometer route, yet no alarms were raised.
Two suspects have been identified; police said the company had valid permits for operating interstate busses.