NEET-UG aspirant's '1-minute exam' raises questions; candidate alleges discrepancies
What's the story
A National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate 2026 candidate from Karnataka's Haveri district has alleged discrepancies in her OMR sheet. According to NDTV, Bindushree Pawar claims the National Testing Agency (NTA) uploaded an incorrect OMR sheet that doesn't belong to her. Among other things, the document shows her entry time as 1:56pm and exit time as 1:57pm indicating a one-minute exam duration.
Discrepancies detailed
Pawar questions exam duration
Pawar has formally complained to the NTA and requested verification of her original answer sheet.
She has questioned how it is possible to complete the entire NEET examination and fill out an OMR sheet in such a short time.
Her complaint also highlights several other discrepancies in the uploaded OMR sheet.
Authenticity concerns
Doubts over authenticity of document
Pawar has raised doubts over the authenticity of the uploaded OMR sheet. She claims her fingerprint appears to have been overlapped twice on the document.
Further, while the OMR sheet shows a score of -14 marks, her final result was -11 marks. This discrepancy adds to her concerns about the accuracy and authenticity of the uploaded records.
She maintains that the uploaded document does not belong to her and seeks a thorough examination of her records.