Alleged storming of Shahdara MCD office leaves Haji Zarif assaulted

Zarif says he was targeted for taking action against an illegal polythene factory and has accused the brother of AAP MLA Gopal Rai and his associates of being behind it.

Zarif shared that this was done, mentioning that his gold chain and ₹15,000 were stolen during the chaos.

Police are now investigating, with MCD Zone Chairman Pankaj Luthra calling the attack something that could not be accepted under any circumstances.