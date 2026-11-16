Alleged Vidisha gang rape of 16-year-old raises police response questions
A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by several men in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, on November 14, sparking anger and tough questions about police response.
Authorities demolished one accused's house.
CCTV shows teen rushed to hospital
CCTV footage shows the injured teen being rushed to a hospital, while another clip suggests evidence was being destroyed at the scene.
Young men, reportedly medical students, fled the scene.