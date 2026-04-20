Almost half of India covered by health insurance, government survey

Government scrapped GST, hospital bills high

The government scrapped GST on health insurance premiums from September 2025, making plans more budget-friendly for everyone.

Still, getting sick can hit your wallet hard: average hospital bills are around ₹6,600 in public hospitals and over ₹50,000 in private ones.

Even with schemes like Ayushman Bharat helping more people get insured, high out-of-pocket costs and rising private premiums are still tough on families.