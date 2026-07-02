Alok Kumar admits negligence by Champat Rai over Ayodhya donations
India
VHP international president Alok Kumar has openly admitted there was "negligence" by Champat Rai, the former general secretary of the Ram Temple Trust, after donations meant for Ayodhya's temple went missing.
He made it clear that no one has directly accused Rai yet, but the issue is being taken seriously.
Investigators arrest 8, VHP denies responsibility
Eight people, including Rai's driver, who had access to where the money was kept, have been arrested by investigators.
Kumar stressed that VHP isn't responsible since Rai's trust role wasn't assigned by them.
The group is pushing for a quick police report and a fast-track trial so justice happens soon and says any decisions about Rai will wait until the investigation is done.