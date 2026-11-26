Alok Kumar Singh shot dead at home in Saran, Bihar
A 30-year-old man, Alok Kumar Singh, was fatally shot at his home in Bihar's Saran district on Wednesday.
He was cleaning the house when four armed men attacked. His father, Jitendra Kumar Singh, tried to help but was injured.
Both were rushed to the hospital. Alok did not survive, while his father is still being treated.
Police: killing linked to elopement feud
Police say it all traces back to a long-running family feud that began when Alok's younger brother eloped with a woman from their village around two-and-a-half years ago.
The fallout forced their family to move away for a while.
Jitendra Singh had just come back for a wedding when he was targeted.
Police are investigating and searching for the attackers as the community reels from the violence.