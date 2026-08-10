ALPA cautions against assuming drug use after Air India test

ALPA is asking pilots to always list any medications they're taking and talk to aviation doctors before starting new ones.

They want the DGCA (aviation regulator) to improve how drug tests are handled, such as keeping things confidential, recording procedures, and using neutral medical experts.

They also reminded everyone that first-time results should be treated as a chance for correction, not punishment, and called for fair media coverage so pilots' reputations aren't unfairly damaged.