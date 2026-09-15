Alwar man arrested over deepfake videos of C Joseph Vijay
India
A 28-year-old from Alwar, Rajasthan, was arrested for allegedly making and sharing deepfake videos of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
The Tamil Nadu Police Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) teams tracked him down after searches in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, seizing his mobile phones, SIM Cards and CPUs in the process.
Fake Hindi videos used in scams
The fake videos, with Hindi audio, were allegedly used to scam people across several states and even popped up on social media accounts linked to Pakistan.
Police are now checking whether he worked alone or as part of a bigger group.
Legal action has started under cybercrime laws, and Facebook has been asked to help remove the videos.