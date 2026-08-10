Aman Chopra detained by Jharkhand police while covering student protests
Senior journalist Aman Chopra says he was detained and questioned by Jharkhand police for nearly two hours while reporting on student protests over alleged exam irregularities.
Sharing his experience online, Chopra explained that police approached him at his hotel, gave him the FIR copy, and he believes the government is trying to silence journalists covering the unrest.
"The FIR is the price we have to pay," he said.
Students demand JSSC-CGL exam cancelation
The protests, led mostly by students, have been going on, with clashes breaking out as demonstrators demand action against recruitment exam issues.
The state has said it is also willing to have investigations into the alleged irregularities conducted under judicial monitoring, but many protesters remain unhappy and are still calling for the JSSC-CGL exam to be canceled.
Tensions are high as talks haven't resolved their concerns yet.