Aman son of Anil Singh stabs Sumit Giri in Delhi
India
A casual joke between friends in Delhi's Naraina Village took a tragic turn on Saturday night.
Returning to Naraina Village on a motorcycle from Payal Cinema, Aman and Narsingh met Aman, son of Anil Singh, who jokingly asked Narsingh to call him "Papa," which sparked an argument.
When things got heated, 18-year-old Sumit Giri joined the quarrel and confronted Aman during the scuffle.
Police probe Sumit Giri killing
The younger brother of the Aman who stabbed Sumit joined in, and another friend, Sargam, was also hurt trying to break up the fight.
Sumit's father and Aman, son of Anil Singh, rushed him to DDU Hospital, but he did not make it.
Police have filed a murder case and are looking into how a simple joke ended with such serious violence.