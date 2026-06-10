Amaravati gets 2 central government projects worth ₹2,534cr approved
Big news for Amaravati: two major government projects worth ₹2,534 crore just got approved!
The city will soon see a new central government office complex and a residential campus for employees.
Besides making Amaravati more of an administrative hub, these projects are expected to create thousands of jobs during construction.
Departments from Vijayawada and Guntur consolidated
The office complex will bring together central departments from Vijayawada and Guntur under one roof, while the new residential campus features 11 towers with 1,500 or more flats plus cool add-ons like a bank, shopping area, community hall, and parking for nearly 2,000 vehicles.
The residential campus is aiming for eco-friendly standards (think 4-star GRIHA rating) and should generate about 700,000 man-days of work during construction, giving local jobs and infrastructure a real boost.