A police officer assigned to the security of Ludhiana MP and former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring had his house in Jagraon burglarized.

While the family was out visiting Kiratpur Sahib, thieves broke in and took off with ₹1.50 lakh in cash, gold jewelry and other valuables, including a gas cylinder and an LED TV.

The burglars even grabbed the CCTV recorder, making things trickier for investigators.