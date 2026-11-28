Amarinder Singh Raja Warring's security officer's Jagraon home burglarized
A police officer assigned to the security of Ludhiana MP and former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring had his house in Jagraon burglarized.
While the family was out visiting Kiratpur Sahib, thieves broke in and took off with ₹1.50 lakh in cash, gold jewelry and other valuables, including a gas cylinder and an LED TV.
The burglars even grabbed the CCTV recorder, making things trickier for investigators.
Officer's mother discovers burglary, police probe
The break-in was discovered by the officer's mother when she returned home to find broken locks and missing valuables.
She shared her disappointment that even police families are not safe from such crimes.
Local police are on the case and have promised to track down those responsible soon, highlighting a need for better security for everyone, police included.