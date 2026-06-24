Amarnath yatra 2026 to deploy over 670 paramilitary units
Heading to Amarnath this year? The pilgrimage is stepping up its game: more than 670 paramilitary units will be on duty, making it one of the most secure yatras ever.
From July 3 to August 28, pilgrims will trek either the classic Nunwan-Pahalgam route or the shorter Baltal path, all the way up to the cave shrine at 3,880 meters.
Amarnath yatra strengthens security and facilities
Security is going multi-level: daily route checks by Road Opening Parties, army teams watching high-altitude spots for trouble, and real-time coordination between police and paramilitary forces.
On top of that, facilities are getting a major upgrade: Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu will welcome 2,500 visitors from June 30, plus a new center at Tawi Riverfront will make registration and medical screening easier.
Improved railway links and tighter surveillance aim to keep things safe and efficient as more people join the yatra.