Amarnath yatra 2026 to deploy over 670 paramilitary units India Jun 24, 2026

Heading to Amarnath this year? The pilgrimage is stepping up its game: more than 670 paramilitary units will be on duty, making it one of the most secure yatras ever.

From July 3 to August 28, pilgrims will trek either the classic Nunwan-Pahalgam route or the shorter Baltal path, all the way up to the cave shrine at 3,880 meters.