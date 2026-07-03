Amarnath Yatra begins as pilgrims depart Baltal and Nunwan camps
India
The Amarnath Yatra officially began Friday morning, with the first group of pilgrims heading out from Baltal and Nunwan base camps.
This annual trek takes devotees to the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir, famous for its natural ice lingam.
Pilgrims can choose between a scenic 48km route or a quicker 14km trail.
Security tight for 57 day yatra
The yatra runs for 57 days, wrapping up on August 28.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off over 4,809 pilgrims from Jammu on Thursday, and their arrival in Kashmir was met with a rousing welcome.
Security is tight this year, with police and paramilitary forces keeping watch so everyone can focus on their spiritual journey.