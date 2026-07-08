Amarnath Yatra comeback brings over 130,000 pilgrims in 5 days
India
The Amarnath Yatra is seeing a huge comeback this year: over 130,000 people made the trek to the famous cave shrine in just five days, with more than 20,000 visiting on July 7 alone.
This is a big turnaround after last year's drop, when security concerns kept many away.
Manoj Sinha urges safety, supports crafts
Lt. Gov. Manoj Sinha says safety and smooth coordination are top priorities so everyone has a memorable experience.
He is also encouraging support for local crafts and traditions, aiming to make the pilgrimage not just spiritually meaningful but also a win for Jammu and Kashmir's economy and culture.
The goal: set new standards for spiritual tourism across India.