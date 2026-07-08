Amarnath Yatra comeback brings over 130,000 pilgrims in 5 days India Jul 08, 2026

The Amarnath Yatra is seeing a huge comeback this year: over 130,000 people made the trek to the famous cave shrine in just five days, with more than 20,000 visiting on July 7 alone.

This is a big turnaround after last year's drop, when security concerns kept many away.