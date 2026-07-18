Amarnath Yatra convoys from Jammu halted, pilgrims urged to shelter
India
The Amarnath Yatra convoys from Jammu have been put on hold after officials flagged bad weather along the route.
Pilgrims are being asked to stay safe at their accommodation centers in Jammu, Udhampur, and Ramban until things clear up.
Despite the pause, this year's yatra has already seen over 365,000 devotees make the trek to the iconic cave shrine high up in the mountains.
No vehicles to Baltal and Nunwan
No vehicles are leaving for the Baltal and Nunwan base camps on Sunday, July 19, as confirmed by Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar.
Even though the famous ice Shivling melted early this year, enthusiasm hasn't dipped. Pilgrims are still showing up in big numbers.
Security is tight along all major routes to keep everyone safe as they wait for better weather.