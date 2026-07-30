Amarnath Yatra draws over 32,000 pilgrims amid shrine board warnings
The Amarnath Yatra just saw "a record upward trend," over 32,000 pilgrims on July 5, with more than 20,000 in a single day.
While the turnout is impressive, officials are concerned about unregistered visitors skipping health checks for the tough trek to the high-altitude shrine.
The Shrine Board is urging everyone to register before heading out to keep things safe and organized.
Shrine Board urges RFID registration
With daily pilgrim limits set at 10,000 per route and health facilities stretched thin (treating at least 2,500 patients daily), authorities are asking unregistered devotees to wait until they get their RFID cards.
Food handlers at langars were advised to use protective equipment for extra hygiene.
The Shrine Board also urges everyone to register beforehand for a safer and smoother experience.