Amarnath Yatra resumes via Baltal, 4.14L devotees, Pahalgam under repair

The Amarnath Yatra is back in full swing this year, with 4.14 lakh devotees having received darshan as of Sunday (July 26).

The pilgrimage kicked off on July 3 from the Baltal and Pahalgam base camps, but hit a pause on July 19 because of heavy rain.

Good news: yatra resumed via the Baltal route on July 25, though the Pahalgam path is still under repair after weather damage.