Amarnath Yatra resumes via Baltal, 4.14L devotees, Pahalgam under repair
India
The Amarnath Yatra is back in full swing this year, with 4.14 lakh devotees having received darshan as of Sunday (July 26).
The pilgrimage kicked off on July 3 from the Baltal and Pahalgam base camps, but hit a pause on July 19 because of heavy rain.
Good news: yatra resumed via the Baltal route on July 25, though the Pahalgam path is still under repair after weather damage.
Anshul Garg says Baltal route open
According to Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg, the Baltal route is open for now. If rain keeps up, it might take longer to fix the Pahalgam track.
Even with these challenges, turnout remains strong. Last year saw similar numbers, and back in 2011, a record-breaking 6.35 lakh pilgrims made the trek.