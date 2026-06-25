Amarnath Yatra upgrades security with AI cameras and facial recognition

Amarnath Yatra uses Aadhaar-linked QR IDs

CCTV cameras with facial recognition are now at key spots like base camps and transit points, sending real-time feeds to command centers so officials can keep an eye on crowds and spot anything unusual.

Service providers, like pony operators and vendors, will use QR code IDs linked to Aadhaar details for better accountability.

A blend of human and technological intelligence aims to protect pilgrims while making things run more smoothly this year.