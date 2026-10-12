Ambad groundwater total chromium 1,010 times safe limit before Kumbh
India
A report has found extremely high levels of a toxic chemical, hexavalent chromium, in the groundwater around Nashik's Ambad area, with total chromium almost 1,010 times above the safe limit for drinking water.
This comes just as the city is getting ready to welcome large numbers of pilgrims for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.
Rashes and ulcers reported in Ambad
Hexavalent chromium is known to cause cancer and serious health problems if you drink or come into contact with it.
Many people in Ambad have no choice but to use this contaminated water because their regular supply is not reliable.
Health issues like skin rashes and ulcers are already showing up, especially among children and women.
SANDRP called for testing of the river and downstream water sources.