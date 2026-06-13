Ambedkar statue vandalized in Hapur, Dalit sit-in, police promise probe

Ajay Kumar Lallu cites 20 incidents

Police have registered a case and are checking CCTV footage to find out who did it.

Congress leaders and Dalit groups are backing the protest, warning things could escalate if justice is delayed.

Opposition parties have called it an attack on Dalit identity, while Congress's Ajay Kumar Lallu pointed out that at least 20 similar incidents happened in Uttar Pradesh in the last one year, saying that the vandalisation of an Ambedkar-linked statue is not the first such incident and that, over the last year, at least 20 similar instances have come to the public domain.