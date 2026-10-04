Ambulance carrying soldier's body crashes on Purvanchal Expressway, 4 dead
India
A heartbreaking accident on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh took four lives early Sunday.
An ambulance, transporting a fallen soldier's body from Chandigarh to Ghazipur, crashed into a parked truck around 8am.
The impact was severe, leaving four people dead in the crash.
Yogi Adityanath urges speedy relief action
Those who lost their lives include the driver, a member of the military, and two family members of the soldier.
Police suspect the deceased include the ambulance driver, a military personnel, and two family members of the deceased soldier.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has shared his condolences with the families and asked officials to speed up relief efforts and communicate with the families of the deceased and extend all possible assistance.