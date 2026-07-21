American Matthew VanDyke gets court approved diet in Tihar jail
India
Matthew Aaron VanDyke, an American facing terrorism charges in Delhi, just got court approval for a special diet while in Tihar Jail.
He told the court that regular prison food was making him sick (he lost 14kg and had vision and immunity issues), so the judge agreed he needed healthier options.
Family must pay for VanDyke's cook
VanDyke will now get meals with lentils, rice, pasta, soy milk, and bottled water (no chicken or shrimp).
The jail will provide a cook to make his food, but his family has to cover the cost.
Plus, he'll get mosquito protection and an electric kettle to help keep him healthy during his time in custody.