AMGM urges removal of 'Siya Point' at Lohagad Fort India Jul 06, 2026

After realtor Ketan Agarwal was allegedly murdered at Lohagad Fort last month, a cliff there started trending as "Siya Point" online.

Now, the Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh (AMGM) is urging the government to remove this unofficial name, saying it disrespects the fort's history and its connection to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.