AMGM urges removal of 'Siya Point' at Lohagad Fort
India
After realtor Ketan Agarwal was allegedly murdered at Lohagad Fort last month, a cliff there started trending as "Siya Point" online.
Now, the Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh (AMGM) is urging the government to remove this unofficial name, saying it disrespects the fort's history and its connection to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
AMGM seeks crackdown on misleading names
AMGM leaders are worried that social media and Google Maps are spreading the "Siya Point" label, drawing crowds for the wrong reasons.
They've asked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to crack down on misleading names and sensational content, stressing that Lohagad Fort deserves protection from being reduced to just a crime scene in people's minds.