Amid protests, students sit for exams at Tezpur University

What's behind the protests?

The Tezpur University United Forum (TUUF), which brings together students, faculty, and staff, started protesting on November 29.

They're calling for an investigation into alleged financial misconduct by Vice Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh.

The movement is also about respect for local icon Zubeen Garg and concerns over deforestation.

With tensions still high after Singh left campus following clashes with students, TUUF says they'll keep pushing for answers once exams wrap up.