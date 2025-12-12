Next Article
Amid protests, students sit for exams at Tezpur University
India
Even with protests happening on campus, Tezpur University students are going ahead with their end-term exams.
This comes after acting Vice Chancellor Dhurba Kumar Bhattacharya—who just stepped in on December 5—requested that students sit for their examinations.
What's behind the protests?
The Tezpur University United Forum (TUUF), which brings together students, faculty, and staff, started protesting on November 29.
They're calling for an investigation into alleged financial misconduct by Vice Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh.
The movement is also about respect for local icon Zubeen Garg and concerns over deforestation.
With tensions still high after Singh left campus following clashes with students, TUUF says they'll keep pushing for answers once exams wrap up.