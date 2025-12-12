CBI busts global cyber-fraud ring, arrests 6 in Noida India Dec 12, 2025

The CBI has arrested six people in Noida for allegedly running an international cyber scam that tricked US citizens out of $8.5 million.

The group posed as officials from the DEA, FBI, and Social Security Administration, scaring victims with fake warnings about money laundering and drug cases.

Acting on a tip from the FBI, the CBI conducted raids at multiple locations in Delhi, Noida, and Kolkata on December 11-12, arresting six suspects at an illegal call center in Noida and seizing evidence from all locations.