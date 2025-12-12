CBI busts global cyber-fraud ring, arrests 6 in Noida
The CBI has arrested six people in Noida for allegedly running an international cyber scam that tricked US citizens out of $8.5 million.
The group posed as officials from the DEA, FBI, and Social Security Administration, scaring victims with fake warnings about money laundering and drug cases.
Acting on a tip from the FBI, the CBI conducted raids at multiple locations in Delhi, Noida, and Kolkata on December 11-12, arresting six suspects at an illegal call center in Noida and seizing evidence from all locations.
How the scam worked—and what's next
Between 2022 and 2025, scammers called people pretending their Social Security numbers were linked to crimes, then pressured them to transfer money into crypto wallets and overseas bank accounts.
During the raids, officers seized ₹1.88 crore in cash and dozens of electronic devices from an illegal call center.
The investigation is ongoing as the CBI tracks digital money trails and looks for more connections worldwide under cheating and impersonation charges.