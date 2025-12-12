Chhattisgarh: Wild elephant attack leaves 1 dead, several hurt
A wild elephant killed a 45-year-old woman and injured three others while they were sleeping in the backyard of their residence in Khaprikhol village, under Sipat forest range, Bilaspur district, Chhattisgarh, trying to protect their crops.
The woman's son (13) was seriously hurt, her daughter (17) had minor injuries, and later that day, a 22-year-old man in a nearby village was also attacked and hospitalized.
Ongoing conflict and support for families
Forest officials said the elephant had been separated from its herd for over a week.
Authorities provided immediate financial aid to the affected families—₹25,000 for the family of the deceased and ₹5,000 for each of the severely injured persons.
Sadly, incidents like this highlight rising human-elephant conflicts in Chhattisgarh, which have claimed about 320 lives in five years.