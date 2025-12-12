Indian Army is getting new Pinaka rockets with double the range India Dec 12, 2025

The Indian Army is planning to upgrade its firepower by adding Pinaka rockets that can reach up to 120km—almost double the current range.

This ₹2,500 crore project is being developed with DRDO and will go through trials soon.

The plan still needs a green light from the Defence Acquisition Council, and production partners will be picked through a bidding process.