Indian Army is getting new Pinaka rockets with double the range
The Indian Army is planning to upgrade its firepower by adding Pinaka rockets that can reach up to 120km—almost double the current range.
This ₹2,500 crore project is being developed with DRDO and will go through trials soon.
The plan still needs a green light from the Defence Acquisition Council, and production partners will be picked through a bidding process.
What else to know
These longer-range rockets will work with the Army's existing launchers, so no need for a big overhaul.
Bharat Electronics Limited is also set to upgrade the SHAKTI software that controls these systems.
With Pinaka already exported to Armenia and catching Europe's eye, this move shows India's focus on homegrown tech and stronger defense capabilities.