Amina Usman Dada arrested in 100cr property fraud case
India
Amina Usman Dada, 72, was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing after skipping most of her court summonses in a massive ₹100 crore property fraud case.
She was picked up from her home and sent to judicial custody, all while the legal drama continues.
Amina Usman Dada received 3.5cr payment
Dada allegedly teamed up with her brothers to sell a valuable South Mumbai property without telling their cousins who co-owned it.
Using power of attorney, she signed a redevelopment deal and received ₹3.5 crore and was promised two flats.
The Bombay High Court is now handling the dispute, and with two accused already arrested, the case continues.