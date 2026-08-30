Tilak Varma considered as Iyer's backup for World Cup: Report
What's the story
The Indian team management and selectors are considering Tilak Varma as a possible backup for Shreyas Iyer in the top six of their batting order in the ODI team, as per Times of India. The move comes as part of their preparations for the upcoming ODI World Cup in Africa next year. Varma, a left-handed batsman, could add some variety to an otherwise right-hand dominated batting line-up. The southpaw is India's vice-captain in T20Is now.
Skill enhancement
Varma asked to work on his bowling
The team management has also asked Varma to work on his bowling, believing that his off-breaks have a lot of potential.
This comes as part of their strategy to tackle the lack of bowling options in the top order.
The team management believes this shortcoming puts extra pressure on lower-order batsmen and bowlers alike.
Though Varma has managed just 68 runs across five ODIs so far, he averages a brilliant 47.60 in List A cricket, having scored 2,142 runs (100s: 6).
Future plans
Planning for World Cup will start in October
The real planning for the ODI World Cup will start when India reach New Zealand in October.
This is because most of the first-choice players will be unavailable for an upcoming home series against West Indies from September 27.
A full-strength T20 team is also set to leave for Japan for the Asian Games during this time.
Player fitness
Concerns over middle-order backup
Head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill are worried about the lack of a middle-order backup.
They want someone in the top order who can bowl four overs in an ODI, given Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy's injury-prone history.
The team management has been forced to play Washington Sundar or Axar Patel at No. 5 or No. 6 for balance in the playing XI over the past year.
Fitness issues
Fitness issues among senior players
The team management is also worried about the fitness of senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul.
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been dealing with some niggles in recent months. Ravindra Jadeja's participation is also uncertain.
The source said that the team's fielding has suffered due to these fitness issues, and younger backups need to be ready for the World Cup conditions in Africa.