Tilak Varma considered as Iyer's backup for World Cup: Report

The team management has also asked Varma to work on his bowling, believing that his off-breaks have a lot of potential.

This comes as part of their strategy to tackle the lack of bowling options in the top order.

The team management believes this shortcoming puts extra pressure on lower-order batsmen and bowlers alike.

Though Varma has managed just 68 runs across five ODIs so far, he averages a brilliant 47.60 in List A cricket, having scored 2,142 runs (100s: 6).