CoE should cater to pathway players, not just contracted: Laxman
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman, who is currently serving as the head of the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE), has stressed the need to expand access to this top-notch facility. In an exclusive interview with Times of India, Laxman said that the CoE should not just cater to contracted players but also provide opportunities for domestic and pathway players. He emphasized that improving Indian cricket requires strengthening the foundation below international level.
Talent development
Nurturing talent at all levels
Laxman stressed that the CoE's primary goal is to nurture talent at all levels, not just for a select few.
He said, "The idea is to identify potential early and give players the right environment to develop."
He added that the facility should benefit all players in the Indian cricket ecosystem, not just those who are contracted.
"Ultimately, CoE should contribute to the entire Indian cricket ecosystem, not just one particular group of players."
This approach highlights BCCI's commitment toward strengthening its grassroots system for future generations of cricketers.
Coaching evolution
Transition from player to coach
Laxman also spoke about the transition from being a player to becoming a coach.
He said, "Players who have played at the first-class or international level have enormous knowledge and experience." However, he added that playing and coaching are two different skill sets.
To help players make this transition smoothly, Laxman said they provide education on communication, planning, leadership and how to transfer their experience to another player.
Training initiatives
High-performance camps for all age groups
Laxman revealed that CoE conducts high-performance camps for men and women players across different age groups.
He said, "We now directly support more than 150 players annually."
The former cricketer also spoke about the establishment of a women's coaching system at CoE.
He said, "We are working on a more structured system around women's cricket," adding that they are investing in developing coaches and support staff specifically for this purpose.
Personal fulfillment
Preparing youngsters for long careers
Laxman expressed immense satisfaction in watching young cricketers blossom at CoE, especially those from the U-19 category.
He said, "When you see a young player come into the CoE with potential and then watch him develop not just as a cricketer but also as a person, it gives you enormous satisfaction."
The former India international stressed on preparing these youngsters for long careers by instilling discipline, resilience and awareness.