CoE should cater to pathway players, not just contracted: Laxman

Laxman stressed that the CoE's primary goal is to nurture talent at all levels, not just for a select few.

He said, "The idea is to identify potential early and give players the right environment to develop."

He added that the facility should benefit all players in the Indian cricket ecosystem, not just those who are contracted.

"Ultimately, CoE should contribute to the entire Indian cricket ecosystem, not just one particular group of players."

This approach highlights BCCI's commitment toward strengthening its grassroots system for future generations of cricketers.