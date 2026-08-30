IPL GC elections: Dhumal, Majumdar likely to be re-elected unopposed
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the election process for two members of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council. The elections will be held during the BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 18. Arun Singh Dhumal, who is currently serving as the chairman and a member from Himachal Pradesh, along with Khairul Jamal Majumdar from Mizoram are expected to be re-elected unopposed, as per Cricbuzz.
Procedure details
Election notification issued by BCCI electoral officer
The election notification was issued by BCCI Electoral Officer AK Joti under Rule 28 of the board's constitution.
Although Dhumal and Majumdar are already members of the Governing Council, they have to go through this process again as their term is only one year long.
The electoral roll formation process started on August 25, with BCCI Full Members being invited to nominate their representatives for the AGM.
Upcoming steps
Key dates for IPL GC elections
State associations have until August 31 to submit their nominations.
Any objections to these nominations will be examined before the final electoral roll is published on September 8.
Candidates for the two IPL Governing Council positions must file their nominations on September 9 or 10.
After scrutiny, a final list of candidates will be announced on September 12, with elections (if required) taking place during the AGM on September 18.
Council structure
Composition of IPL Governing Council
The IPL Governing Council has seven members in total.
Four representatives are from the BCCI general body, including the two elected members Dhumal and Majumdar.
The other two are secretary Devajit Saikia and treasurer Raghuram Bhat.
The remaining seats are occupied by BCCI CEO, an Indian Cricketers's Association (ICA) representative, and a nominee of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.