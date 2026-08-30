Rasha Thadani-Abhay Verma's 'Laikey Laikaa' locks Valentine's Day 2027 release
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Laikey Laikaa, starring Rasha Thadani and Abhay Verma, has been locked for a Valentine's Day 2027 release, per Variety India. Directed by Saurabh Gupta, the movie is an intense love story set in the gritty heartland of India. The film was originally slated for a summer 2026 release but has now been pushed to 2027.
Post-production updates
Meanwhile, a new song will be shot with Thadani
The Laikey Laikaa team is currently in post-production and is planning to shoot another solo song with Thadani.
The actor previously starred in the song Uyi Amma from Azaad, which has over 552 million views on YouTube.
The film's makers are yet to reveal the genre of the upcoming song or any other details.
Career highlights
Other projects of the lead actors
Thadani was recently seen in the Telugu film Srinivasa Mangapuram, opposite Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni, Mahesh Babu's nephew.
Meanwhile, Verma's Netflix series Operation Safed Sagar has been one of the most acclaimed Indian web shows of the year.
He also has Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller King and JC in his upcoming slate of movies.