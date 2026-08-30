Lord's Test: Nasser Hussain slams umpires for early stumps

The umpires' decision to end play on Day 3 has drawn widespread criticism.

The officials made the call when evening conditions started to brighten and the sun came out, leaving many spectators disappointed.

Hussain was particularly annoyed by the timing of the decision, questioning why more wasn't done with the remaining daylight.

"That's a joke, honestly a joke," he said on Sky Sports Cricket.

"That is an unbelievable decision, it really is. These fans have waited here all afternoon for it to stop raining. It is now a bright, blue sky in the distance."