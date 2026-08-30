Lord's Test: Nasser Hussain slams umpires for early stumps
What's the story
Former England captain Nasser Hussain has slammed the umpires for their "unbelievable" decision to end play early on Day 3 of the second Test between England and Pakistan at Lord's Cricket Ground. The match was heavily affected by rain and bad light on Saturday, with only 24.5 overs bowled. England, who resumed at 81/3, added another 96 runs before stumps were drawn at 177/7, extending their overall lead to a massive 357 runs.
Decision backlash
Hussain's scathing remarks
The umpires' decision to end play on Day 3 has drawn widespread criticism.
The officials made the call when evening conditions started to brighten and the sun came out, leaving many spectators disappointed.
Hussain was particularly annoyed by the timing of the decision, questioning why more wasn't done with the remaining daylight.
"That's a joke, honestly a joke," he said on Sky Sports Cricket.
"That is an unbelievable decision, it really is. These fans have waited here all afternoon for it to stop raining. It is now a bright, blue sky in the distance."
Daylight utilization
Former England captain's take
Hussain went on to criticize the umpires for not taking advantage of the available daylight.
"It's the brightest it's been for about eight hours. It's not raining - get the covers off and start playing," he said.
The former England captain also pointed out that a restart before 7pm local time would have allowed play until 7:30pm giving both teams extra overs on a rain-affected day.
Match status
England on course for series-clinching win
Despite the curtailed day, England's position in the Test remains strong.
Their seventh wicket fell before play was abandoned, but they still have a commanding lead of 357 runs and are on course for a series-clinching victory.
Pakistan will now have to bowl well when play resumes, while their batters will have to chase this huge total later in the match.
The visitors, who lost the series opener, were bundled out for 110 at Lord's, responding to England's first innings score of 290/10.