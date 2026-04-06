Amit Jogi sentenced to life for 2003 Ramavatar Jaggi murder
Amit Jogi, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi, has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2003 murder of NCP leader Ramavatar Jaggi.
The Chhattisgarh High Court found him guilty, reversing his earlier acquittal from 2007 and ordering him to surrender within three weeks.
CBI convicted 28 in Jaggi murder
Jaggi was killed in Raipur back in June 2003. After concerns over bias, the investigation moved from state police to the Central Bureau of Investigation, which pointed to a political conspiracy and the special CBI court convicted 28 others in 2007.
Following a Supreme Court order, the high court reviewed the case and overturned Jogi's acquittal. Amit Jogi said he was shocked by the verdict and plans to appeal to the Supreme Court, while Jaggi's son called it long-overdue justice.
This decision could have big ripple effects on Chhattisgarh politics.