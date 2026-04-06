Amit Jogi sentenced to life for 2003 Ramavatar Jaggi murder

CBI convicted 28 in Jaggi murder

Jaggi was killed in Raipur back in June 2003. After concerns over bias, the investigation moved from state police to the Central Bureau of Investigation, which pointed to a political conspiracy and the special CBI court convicted 28 others in 2007.

Following a Supreme Court order, the high court reviewed the case and overturned Jogi's acquittal. Amit Jogi said he was shocked by the verdict and plans to appeal to the Supreme Court, while Jaggi's son called it long-overdue justice.

This decision could have big ripple effects on Chhattisgarh politics.