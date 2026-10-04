Amit Kumar dies after alleged stabbing at Bengaluru construction site
India
A 30-year-old painter, Amit Kumar, lost his life after a fight with fellow worker Sunil Kumar at a construction site in Bengaluru.
The two reportedly got into a heated argument about cooking arrangements on Sunday.
Things escalated quickly. Sunil Kumar, who police said was drunk, allegedly stabbed Amit Kumar with a kitchen knife after Amit allegedly hit Sunil during the dispute.
Police arrest Sunil Kumar at scene
Police arrived soon after and arrested Sunil Kumar at the scene.
They are now investigating exactly how things spiraled out of control.
The case is a reminder of how tensions in cramped living and working spaces can sometimes lead to tragic outcomes.