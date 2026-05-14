Amit Shah at NDRF urges proactive response, ending heatwave deaths India May 14, 2026

Union Home Minister Amit Shah says he wants to make heatwave deaths a thing of the past.

Speaking at the NDRF campus on Thursday, he called for a more proactive approach to disasters like cyclones and earthquakes, not just heatwaves.

The NDRF, with 16 battalions and about 18,000 members, has handled over 12,000 operations since 2006.