Amit Shah at NDRF urges proactive response, ending heatwave deaths
India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah says he wants to make heatwave deaths a thing of the past.
Speaking at the NDRF campus on Thursday, he called for a more proactive approach to disasters like cyclones and earthquakes, not just heatwaves.
The NDRF, with 16 battalions and about 18,000 members, has handled over 12,000 operations since 2006.
Shah awards President's Color to NDRF
Shah awarded the President's Color to the NDRF for its standout work in disaster response.
He praised it for putting India on the map globally and encouraged it to gear up for future threats like climate change.
The government's big goal is to cut down casualties and property loss when disasters hit.