On Saturday, Shah will hand out appointment letters to new police recruits and pay tribute to fallen officers at Banderdewa.

Saturday is all about meetings with state officials in Itanagar: expect discussions on development projects, border infrastructure, and on Sunday, the unveiling of the Arunachal Pradesh Cooperation Vision Document 2047 at the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre.

Security is tight for his visit, with the entire Papum Pare district declared a "No Fly Zone" from November 20 to 22.