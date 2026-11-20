Amit Shah begins Arunachal visit amid Siang Upper Project protests
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is spending three days in Arunachal Pradesh starting Friday. He is there to honor the state police, review border security, and open a new National Disaster Response Force campus.
The visit comes at a time when local protests are happening over the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project in Siang Valley.
Papum Pare no fly zone declared
On Saturday, Shah will hand out appointment letters to new police recruits and pay tribute to fallen officers at Banderdewa.
Saturday is all about meetings with state officials in Itanagar: expect discussions on development projects, border infrastructure, and on Sunday, the unveiling of the Arunachal Pradesh Cooperation Vision Document 2047 at the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre.
Security is tight for his visit, with the entire Papum Pare district declared a "No Fly Zone" from November 20 to 22.