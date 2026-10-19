Amit Shah heads National Police Memorial ceremony honoring 10 policemen
India
On Wednesday, October 21, 2026, Home Minister Amit Shah will head the Police Commemoration Day ceremony at Delhi's National Police Memorial, honoring 10 policemen who lost their lives in a 1959 Ladakh ambush.
The event features a joint parade by CAPFs and Delhi Police, with dignitaries and retired officers joining in to pay their respects.
Amit Shah launches anti drug rally
Shah will also kick off an anti-drug motorcycle rally with around 90 riders from across India (including Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab), plus teams from CRPF and BSF, all spotlighting the fight against drug abuse.
Afterward, police forces nationwide will run activities like rallies, blood donation camps, and kids' competitions (October 22-30) to celebrate police dedication and remember their sacrifices.