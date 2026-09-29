Amit Shah inaugurates 4 Delhi projects worth 1,941cr easing traffic

Barapullah Phase 3 took longer and cost ₹1,635 crore.

Alongside it, new roads and flyovers have popped up across the city: a road connecting Mayur Vihar Phase-1 and AIIMS, with the flyover merging with the existing Barapullah flyover at Sarai Kale Khan, two new flyovers to reduce traffic congestion in south Delhi, and an underpass on Outer Ring Road in north Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called this teamwork between state and central governments a "double-engine" win for the city. She also said her government is planning several projects to address traffic congestion.