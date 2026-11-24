Amit Shah: Kartarpur Corridor will stay closed over national security
Union Home Minister Amit Shah says the Kartarpur Corridor, an important route for Sikh pilgrims between India and Pakistan, will stay closed until national security concerns are sorted out.
He called the closure temporary and asked everyone not to turn the issue into a political fight.
Kartarpur Corridor closed since May 2025
The corridor, opened in 2019, lets Sikh devotees visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan without a visa. It's been shut since May 2025 over security worries.
Shah also criticized Congress for not securing the corridor post-independence, while Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh urged Prime Minister Modi to reopen it soon, stressing how much it means to millions of devotees.