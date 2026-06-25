Amit Shah launches drug disposal fortnight to destroy ₹6,000cr drugs
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is rolling out a big Drug Disposal Fortnight Campaign this Friday, aiming to destroy more than 200,000kg of seized drugs worth ₹60 billion.
It's part of a push to fight drug abuse and trafficking in India.
The launch lines up with a major meeting on tackling synthetic drugs and darknet trafficking over the next three years.
Shah to unveil vision document 2026-29
On June 26, officials from 44 ministries and central departments, along with 108 representatives from state agencies, will meet to map out new strategies.
Shah will introduce the Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026-2029), a clear plan for dealing with future drug challenges, and share the latest Narcotics Control Bureau report.
He'll also open new NCB offices in Jammu and Guwahati, boosting coordination in the fight against drugs.