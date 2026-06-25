Amit Shah launches drug disposal fortnight to destroy ₹6,000cr drugs

Shah to unveil vision document 2026-29

On June 26, officials from 44 ministries and central departments, along with 108 representatives from state agencies, will meet to map out new strategies.

Shah will introduce the Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026-2029), a clear plan for dealing with future drug challenges, and share the latest Narcotics Control Bureau report.

He'll also open new NCB offices in Jammu and Guwahati, boosting coordination in the fight against drugs.