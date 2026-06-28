Amit Shah launches PM-Family Care Tracker pilot in Gandhinagar

PM-FCT tracks health nutrition and education

The PM-FCT keeps an eye on health, nutrition, and education across 16 major schemes, including PM Poshan and Mission Vatsalya.

It spots things like missed vaccines or kids dropping out of school early so help can reach them faster.

Plus, it tracks maternal health during pregnancy and breastfeeding, flags malnutrition in children, and sends automated alerts when something needs attention.

Shah said the PM-FCT would ensure that no one is deprived of these benefits.

If all goes well in Gandhinagar, expect this system to roll out across Gujarat and beyond.