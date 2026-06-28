Amit Shah launches PM-Family Care Tracker pilot in Gandhinagar
Union Home Minister Amit Shah just launched the PM-Family Care Tracker (PM-FCT) pilot in Gandhinagar.
The idea? To make it easier for pregnant women, moms, and kids to actually get the benefits of government schemes, by connecting systems like ICDS, Poshan Abhiyaan, and school health programs.
Using Birth Registration Numbers as IDs, the tracker helps close gaps so families aren't left out.
PM-FCT tracks health nutrition and education
The PM-FCT keeps an eye on health, nutrition, and education across 16 major schemes, including PM Poshan and Mission Vatsalya.
It spots things like missed vaccines or kids dropping out of school early so help can reach them faster.
Plus, it tracks maternal health during pregnancy and breastfeeding, flags malnutrition in children, and sends automated alerts when something needs attention.
Shah said the PM-FCT would ensure that no one is deprived of these benefits.
If all goes well in Gandhinagar, expect this system to roll out across Gujarat and beyond.